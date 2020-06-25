All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 619 Dale Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
619 Dale Avenue
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:34 AM

619 Dale Avenue

619 Dale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

619 Dale Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28216
Oakdale South

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,300 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE4785892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 Dale Avenue have any available units?
619 Dale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 619 Dale Avenue have?
Some of 619 Dale Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 Dale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
619 Dale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 Dale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 619 Dale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 619 Dale Avenue offer parking?
No, 619 Dale Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 619 Dale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 Dale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 Dale Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 619 Dale Avenue has a pool.
Does 619 Dale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 619 Dale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 619 Dale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 619 Dale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28206
The Langston
1925 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28215
The Newton
15934 White St.
Charlotte, NC 28278
Vyne On Central
3214 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln
Charlotte, NC 28209
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte