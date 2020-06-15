All apartments in Charlotte
616 Tribune Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:54 PM

616 Tribune Drive

616 Tribune Drive · No Longer Available
Location

616 Tribune Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Moores Chapel

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Tribune Drive have any available units?
616 Tribune Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 616 Tribune Drive currently offering any rent specials?
616 Tribune Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Tribune Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 616 Tribune Drive is pet friendly.
Does 616 Tribune Drive offer parking?
No, 616 Tribune Drive does not offer parking.
Does 616 Tribune Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Tribune Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Tribune Drive have a pool?
No, 616 Tribune Drive does not have a pool.
Does 616 Tribune Drive have accessible units?
No, 616 Tribune Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Tribune Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 Tribune Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 616 Tribune Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 Tribune Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
