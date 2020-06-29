All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 8 2020 at 9:44 PM

615 Mountain Quail Drive

615 Mountain Quail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

615 Mountain Quail Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216
Oakdale South

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 Mountain Quail Drive have any available units?
615 Mountain Quail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 615 Mountain Quail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
615 Mountain Quail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Mountain Quail Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 615 Mountain Quail Drive is pet friendly.
Does 615 Mountain Quail Drive offer parking?
No, 615 Mountain Quail Drive does not offer parking.
Does 615 Mountain Quail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 Mountain Quail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Mountain Quail Drive have a pool?
No, 615 Mountain Quail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 615 Mountain Quail Drive have accessible units?
No, 615 Mountain Quail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Mountain Quail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 Mountain Quail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 615 Mountain Quail Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 Mountain Quail Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
