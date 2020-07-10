Rent Calculator
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM
1 of 28
615 Blendwood Dr
615 Blendwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
615 Blendwood Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215
Shannon Park
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE5806469)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 615 Blendwood Dr have any available units?
615 Blendwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 615 Blendwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
615 Blendwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Blendwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 615 Blendwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 615 Blendwood Dr offer parking?
No, 615 Blendwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 615 Blendwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 Blendwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Blendwood Dr have a pool?
No, 615 Blendwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 615 Blendwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 615 Blendwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Blendwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 Blendwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 615 Blendwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 Blendwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Tindall Park
6900 Sharon Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road
Charlotte, NC 28273
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Centric Gateway
1010 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
SOUTHPARK MORRISON
721 Governor Morrison St
Charlotte, NC 28211
Museum Tower
525 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Randolph Park
4516 Randolph Rd
Charlotte, NC 28211
