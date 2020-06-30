Rent Calculator
6147 Meadow Rose Lane - 1, Unit L Building 6
6147 Meadow Rose Lane - 1, Unit L Building 6
6147 Meadow Rose Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6147 Meadow Rose Lane, Charlotte, NC 28215
Hickory Grove
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. Convenient location with shopping nearby.
Hard floors throughout. Flexible long term lease terms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6147 Meadow Rose Lane - 1, Unit L Building 6 have any available units?
6147 Meadow Rose Lane - 1, Unit L Building 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 6147 Meadow Rose Lane - 1, Unit L Building 6 currently offering any rent specials?
6147 Meadow Rose Lane - 1, Unit L Building 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6147 Meadow Rose Lane - 1, Unit L Building 6 pet-friendly?
No, 6147 Meadow Rose Lane - 1, Unit L Building 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 6147 Meadow Rose Lane - 1, Unit L Building 6 offer parking?
No, 6147 Meadow Rose Lane - 1, Unit L Building 6 does not offer parking.
Does 6147 Meadow Rose Lane - 1, Unit L Building 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6147 Meadow Rose Lane - 1, Unit L Building 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6147 Meadow Rose Lane - 1, Unit L Building 6 have a pool?
No, 6147 Meadow Rose Lane - 1, Unit L Building 6 does not have a pool.
Does 6147 Meadow Rose Lane - 1, Unit L Building 6 have accessible units?
No, 6147 Meadow Rose Lane - 1, Unit L Building 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 6147 Meadow Rose Lane - 1, Unit L Building 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6147 Meadow Rose Lane - 1, Unit L Building 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6147 Meadow Rose Lane - 1, Unit L Building 6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6147 Meadow Rose Lane - 1, Unit L Building 6 does not have units with air conditioning.
