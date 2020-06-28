613 Raphael Place

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- 2 bedroom unit, stainless and granite kitchen, hardwoods, secure building, pool, this one will not last long. See it quickly!



Direction: Off Herrin Ave in the heart of NODA.



(RLNE5090829)