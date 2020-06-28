Rent Calculator
613 Raphael Place
613 Raphael Place
613 Raphael Place
·
613 Raphael Place, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- 2 bedroom unit, stainless and granite kitchen, hardwoods, secure building, pool, this one will not last long. See it quickly!
Direction: Off Herrin Ave in the heart of NODA.
(RLNE5090829)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 613 Raphael Place have any available units?
613 Raphael Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 613 Raphael Place have?
Some of 613 Raphael Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 613 Raphael Place currently offering any rent specials?
613 Raphael Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 Raphael Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 613 Raphael Place is pet friendly.
Does 613 Raphael Place offer parking?
Yes, 613 Raphael Place offers parking.
Does 613 Raphael Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 613 Raphael Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 Raphael Place have a pool?
Yes, 613 Raphael Place has a pool.
Does 613 Raphael Place have accessible units?
No, 613 Raphael Place does not have accessible units.
Does 613 Raphael Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 613 Raphael Place has units with dishwashers.
