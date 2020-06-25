6128 Gatesville Lane

6128 Gatesville Ln, Charlotte, NC 28105 Providence Estates East
Amenities
garage
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
3 bedroom 2.5 bath ranch-style house w/ garage! Bright open floor plan with lots of natural light! Living room features a gas burning fireplace. Kitchen includes all appliances. Full fence surrounds this wonderful backyard! Convenient to matthews and weddington. application fee: $50 per person
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
