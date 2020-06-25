All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6128 Gatesville Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6128 Gatesville Lane
Last updated June 20 2019 at 7:22 PM

6128 Gatesville Lane

6128 Gatesville Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6128 Gatesville Ln, Charlotte, NC 28105
Providence Estates East

Amenities

garage
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2.5 bath ranch-style house w/ garage! Bright open floor plan with lots of natural light! Living room features a gas burning fireplace. Kitchen includes all appliances. Full fence surrounds this wonderful backyard! Convenient to matthews and weddington. application fee: $50 per person

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6128 Gatesville Lane have any available units?
6128 Gatesville Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6128 Gatesville Lane have?
Some of 6128 Gatesville Lane's amenities include garage, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6128 Gatesville Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6128 Gatesville Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6128 Gatesville Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6128 Gatesville Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6128 Gatesville Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6128 Gatesville Lane offers parking.
Does 6128 Gatesville Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6128 Gatesville Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6128 Gatesville Lane have a pool?
No, 6128 Gatesville Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6128 Gatesville Lane have accessible units?
No, 6128 Gatesville Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6128 Gatesville Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6128 Gatesville Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St
Charlotte, NC 28203
CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Collective
2300 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
Draper Place
2433 Randolph Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
SkyHouse Uptown
640 N Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Village at Commonwealth
1308 Lorna St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Wesley Village
2715 Wet Stone Way
Charlotte, NC 28208
708 Summit
708 S Summit Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte