6125 Heathstone Lane
Last updated September 10 2019 at 6:57 AM

6125 Heathstone Lane

6125 Heathstone Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6125 Heathstone Lane, Charlotte, NC 28210
Sharon Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Fabulous location and lifestyle, check out this top floor one-bedroom condo gem located right in South Park. Great shopping and restaurants close by along with a large fitness center located across the street from the community. Community features tons of trees, great walking sidewalks, clubhouse, and pool access closeby. Fresh paint, new laminate vinyl plank floors throughout the entire unit, and brand new HVAC has been installed. Samsung front load washer and dryer included with the rent along with water, sewer, and trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6125 Heathstone Lane have any available units?
6125 Heathstone Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6125 Heathstone Lane have?
Some of 6125 Heathstone Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6125 Heathstone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6125 Heathstone Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6125 Heathstone Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6125 Heathstone Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6125 Heathstone Lane offer parking?
No, 6125 Heathstone Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6125 Heathstone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6125 Heathstone Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6125 Heathstone Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6125 Heathstone Lane has a pool.
Does 6125 Heathstone Lane have accessible units?
No, 6125 Heathstone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6125 Heathstone Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6125 Heathstone Lane has units with dishwashers.
