6125 Heathstone Lane

Fabulous location and lifestyle, check out this top floor one-bedroom condo gem located right in South Park. Great shopping and restaurants close by along with a large fitness center located across the street from the community. Community features tons of trees, great walking sidewalks, clubhouse, and pool access closeby. Fresh paint, new laminate vinyl plank floors throughout the entire unit, and brand new HVAC has been installed. Samsung front load washer and dryer included with the rent along with water, sewer, and trash.