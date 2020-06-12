Charming 3 bedroom home in fabulous SouthPark location. New paint and carpet throughout. New appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen. Awesome 2 story Great Room with floor to ceiling fireplace. Two patios and wooded lot. Agent is owner.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6124 Kingstree Drive have any available units?
6124 Kingstree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6124 Kingstree Drive have?
Some of 6124 Kingstree Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6124 Kingstree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6124 Kingstree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.