Charlotte, NC
6124 Kingstree Drive
Last updated July 17 2019 at 3:07 AM

6124 Kingstree Drive

6124 Kingstree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6124 Kingstree Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210
Quail Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming 3 bedroom home in fabulous SouthPark location. New paint and carpet throughout. New appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen. Awesome 2 story Great Room with floor to ceiling fireplace. Two patios and wooded lot. Agent is owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6124 Kingstree Drive have any available units?
6124 Kingstree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6124 Kingstree Drive have?
Some of 6124 Kingstree Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6124 Kingstree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6124 Kingstree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6124 Kingstree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6124 Kingstree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6124 Kingstree Drive offer parking?
No, 6124 Kingstree Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6124 Kingstree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6124 Kingstree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6124 Kingstree Drive have a pool?
No, 6124 Kingstree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6124 Kingstree Drive have accessible units?
No, 6124 Kingstree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6124 Kingstree Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6124 Kingstree Drive has units with dishwashers.
