6124 Kingstree Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom home in fabulous SouthPark location. New paint and carpet throughout. New appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen. Awesome 2 story Great Room with floor to ceiling fireplace. Two patios and wooded lot. Agent is owner.