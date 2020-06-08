All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

6111 Woodthrush Drive

6111 Woodthrush Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6111 Woodthrush Drive, Charlotte, NC 28227
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer Connections, Garage, Fireplace. Pets okay - $400 pet fee. Fenced yard with privacy on one side/chain link on rest. Easy access to Albemarle Road, Sharon Amity and W.T. Harris.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
fee: 400
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6111 Woodthrush Drive have any available units?
6111 Woodthrush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6111 Woodthrush Drive have?
Some of 6111 Woodthrush Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6111 Woodthrush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6111 Woodthrush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6111 Woodthrush Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6111 Woodthrush Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6111 Woodthrush Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6111 Woodthrush Drive offers parking.
Does 6111 Woodthrush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6111 Woodthrush Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6111 Woodthrush Drive have a pool?
No, 6111 Woodthrush Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6111 Woodthrush Drive have accessible units?
No, 6111 Woodthrush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6111 Woodthrush Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6111 Woodthrush Drive has units with dishwashers.

