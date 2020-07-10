All apartments in Charlotte
606 Jordans Pond Lane
606 Jordans Pond Lane

Location

606 Jordans Pond Lane, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath two-story home located on cul-de-sac lot in desirable Jordans Pond subdivision! Beautiful updates including butcher block kitchen countertops w/ stainless steel appliances and laminate wood floor in living room with neutral paint throughout. Awesome private back yard w/ oversized covered patio overlooking the community pond..just perfect for entertaining and enjoyment! Convenient to I-485 and a short drive to
international airport, Uptown and White Water Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Jordans Pond Lane have any available units?
606 Jordans Pond Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 Jordans Pond Lane have?
Some of 606 Jordans Pond Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Jordans Pond Lane currently offering any rent specials?
606 Jordans Pond Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Jordans Pond Lane pet-friendly?
No, 606 Jordans Pond Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 606 Jordans Pond Lane offer parking?
Yes, 606 Jordans Pond Lane offers parking.
Does 606 Jordans Pond Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 Jordans Pond Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Jordans Pond Lane have a pool?
No, 606 Jordans Pond Lane does not have a pool.
Does 606 Jordans Pond Lane have accessible units?
No, 606 Jordans Pond Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Jordans Pond Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 Jordans Pond Lane has units with dishwashers.

