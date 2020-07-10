606 Jordans Pond Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath two-story home located on cul-de-sac lot in desirable Jordans Pond subdivision! Beautiful updates including butcher block kitchen countertops w/ stainless steel appliances and laminate wood floor in living room with neutral paint throughout. Awesome private back yard w/ oversized covered patio overlooking the community pond..just perfect for entertaining and enjoyment! Convenient to I-485 and a short drive to

international airport, Uptown and White Water Center.