Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6034 Tuckaseegee Road
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:35 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6034 Tuckaseegee Road
6034 Tuckaseegee Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Charlotte
Location
6034 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Toddville Road
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Big 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with new carpet and large front porch. Convenient to I-77 and I-85.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6034 Tuckaseegee Road have any available units?
6034 Tuckaseegee Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6034 Tuckaseegee Road have?
Some of 6034 Tuckaseegee Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6034 Tuckaseegee Road currently offering any rent specials?
6034 Tuckaseegee Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6034 Tuckaseegee Road pet-friendly?
No, 6034 Tuckaseegee Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 6034 Tuckaseegee Road offer parking?
Yes, 6034 Tuckaseegee Road offers parking.
Does 6034 Tuckaseegee Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6034 Tuckaseegee Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6034 Tuckaseegee Road have a pool?
No, 6034 Tuckaseegee Road does not have a pool.
Does 6034 Tuckaseegee Road have accessible units?
No, 6034 Tuckaseegee Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6034 Tuckaseegee Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6034 Tuckaseegee Road does not have units with dishwashers.
