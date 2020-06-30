All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6033 Timmons Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6033 Timmons Ct
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

6033 Timmons Ct

6033 Timmons Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6033 Timmons Court, Charlotte, NC 28227
Becton Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
- Charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home on cul-de-sac. New carpet and paint. Nice size bedrooms and sunroom plus large deck overlooking private back yard. 2 car garage. Call Jane 704 281-6096 for showing or more information.

(RLNE5628438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6033 Timmons Ct have any available units?
6033 Timmons Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6033 Timmons Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6033 Timmons Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6033 Timmons Ct pet-friendly?
No, 6033 Timmons Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6033 Timmons Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6033 Timmons Ct offers parking.
Does 6033 Timmons Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6033 Timmons Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6033 Timmons Ct have a pool?
No, 6033 Timmons Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6033 Timmons Ct have accessible units?
No, 6033 Timmons Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6033 Timmons Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6033 Timmons Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6033 Timmons Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 6033 Timmons Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Radbourne Lake Apartments
3209 Westbury Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Halton Park
17701 Halton Park Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Reserve at Waterford Lakes
8725 Kody Marie Ct
Charlotte, NC 28210
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane
Charlotte, NC 28209
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte