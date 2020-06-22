All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

6032 Carrollton Lane

6032 Carollton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6032 Carollton Lane, Charlotte, NC 28210
Starmount

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
garage
Townhouse available FOR RENT in Park South Station. Come see this lovely Townhouse in a gated community that is close to Uptown Charlotte, Light Rail and shopping. This community offers a swimming pool, club house and dog park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6032 Carrollton Lane have any available units?
6032 Carrollton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6032 Carrollton Lane have?
Some of 6032 Carrollton Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6032 Carrollton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6032 Carrollton Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6032 Carrollton Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6032 Carrollton Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6032 Carrollton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6032 Carrollton Lane does offer parking.
Does 6032 Carrollton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6032 Carrollton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6032 Carrollton Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6032 Carrollton Lane has a pool.
Does 6032 Carrollton Lane have accessible units?
No, 6032 Carrollton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6032 Carrollton Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6032 Carrollton Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
