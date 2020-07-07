6028 Coltswood Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking ceiling fan clubhouse

B-E-A Beautiful House with Open Layout Floorplan and Soaring Ceilings. Efficient Floorplan. Real Hardwood Floors through. Large windows and closets. Great curb appeal. Large sliding glass window to brick patio with Hot Tub Spa. Wooded property with steps down to a wood area with space to hang a swing or lounge outside. Storage shed.



Great South Charlotte Location. Pet friendly landlord.



Rental app is two parts: 1)questionnaire found at www.gregwalterrealty.com/rentalapp and 2)a quick and easy background check, request sent via email