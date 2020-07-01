All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6021 Crape Myrtle Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6021 Crape Myrtle Lane
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:23 PM

6021 Crape Myrtle Lane

6021 Crape Myrtle Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6021 Crape Myrtle Lane, Charlotte, NC 28216
Oakdale North

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Wonderful townhome in the heart of Oakdale community! Two bedrooms, each with full bathrooms, recently replaced HVAC and flooring, fresh paint and bathroom counters. Private backyard with deck. End unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6021 Crape Myrtle Lane have any available units?
6021 Crape Myrtle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6021 Crape Myrtle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6021 Crape Myrtle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6021 Crape Myrtle Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6021 Crape Myrtle Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6021 Crape Myrtle Lane offer parking?
No, 6021 Crape Myrtle Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6021 Crape Myrtle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6021 Crape Myrtle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6021 Crape Myrtle Lane have a pool?
No, 6021 Crape Myrtle Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6021 Crape Myrtle Lane have accessible units?
No, 6021 Crape Myrtle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6021 Crape Myrtle Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6021 Crape Myrtle Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6021 Crape Myrtle Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6021 Crape Myrtle Lane has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Cortland University North
100 Heritage Pointe Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Langston
1925 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Camden Fairview
8738 Fairview Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte