Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6019 Double Rein Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6019 Double Rein Road
Last updated March 13 2020 at 3:15 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6019 Double Rein Road
6019 Double Rein Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6019 Double Rein Rd, Charlotte, NC 28215
Eastway
Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath home.Cathedral ceiling in living room. Partial fenced in yard with back deck.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6019 Double Rein Road have any available units?
6019 Double Rein Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 6019 Double Rein Road currently offering any rent specials?
6019 Double Rein Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6019 Double Rein Road pet-friendly?
No, 6019 Double Rein Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 6019 Double Rein Road offer parking?
No, 6019 Double Rein Road does not offer parking.
Does 6019 Double Rein Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6019 Double Rein Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6019 Double Rein Road have a pool?
No, 6019 Double Rein Road does not have a pool.
Does 6019 Double Rein Road have accessible units?
No, 6019 Double Rein Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6019 Double Rein Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6019 Double Rein Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6019 Double Rein Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6019 Double Rein Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
511 Queens
511 Queens Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28206
Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl
Charlotte, NC 28269
Gateway West
902 W 4th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Delta Crossing
6000 Delta Crossing Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Arden
3306 N McDowell St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Gastonia, NC
Huntersville, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte