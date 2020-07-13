All apartments in Charlotte
6019 Double Rein Road
Last updated March 13 2020 at 3:15 AM

6019 Double Rein Road

6019 Double Rein Rd · No Longer Available
Location

6019 Double Rein Rd, Charlotte, NC 28215
Eastway

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath home.Cathedral ceiling in living room. Partial fenced in yard with back deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6019 Double Rein Road have any available units?
6019 Double Rein Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6019 Double Rein Road currently offering any rent specials?
6019 Double Rein Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6019 Double Rein Road pet-friendly?
No, 6019 Double Rein Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6019 Double Rein Road offer parking?
No, 6019 Double Rein Road does not offer parking.
Does 6019 Double Rein Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6019 Double Rein Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6019 Double Rein Road have a pool?
No, 6019 Double Rein Road does not have a pool.
Does 6019 Double Rein Road have accessible units?
No, 6019 Double Rein Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6019 Double Rein Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6019 Double Rein Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6019 Double Rein Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6019 Double Rein Road has units with air conditioning.
