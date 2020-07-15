All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6016 Falstaff Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6016 Falstaff Drive
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

6016 Falstaff Drive

6016 Falstaff Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6016 Falstaff Drive, Charlotte, NC 28227
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious and Updated Home With Tons of Upgrades
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,364 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execut

(RLNE5078660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6016 Falstaff Drive have any available units?
6016 Falstaff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6016 Falstaff Drive have?
Some of 6016 Falstaff Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6016 Falstaff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6016 Falstaff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6016 Falstaff Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6016 Falstaff Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6016 Falstaff Drive offer parking?
No, 6016 Falstaff Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6016 Falstaff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6016 Falstaff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6016 Falstaff Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6016 Falstaff Drive has a pool.
Does 6016 Falstaff Drive have accessible units?
No, 6016 Falstaff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6016 Falstaff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6016 Falstaff Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maddox South End
2630 South Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28209
Bainbridge NoDa
2509 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Mill
11015 Education Way
Charlotte, NC 28262
Anker Haus
2925 Commonwealth Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
Crest Gateway
1015 W 6th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Bradham
145 New Bern Street
Charlotte, NC 28209

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte