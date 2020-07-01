Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6012 Pleasant Grove Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6012 Pleasant Grove Road
6012 Pleasant Grove Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6012 Pleasant Grove Rd, Charlotte, NC 28216
Oakdale North
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Two bedroom 1 bath unit of a duplex. Sunny space with open floor plan in living area. Washer/dryer included. Walking distance to local schools, convenient to I-85, I-77 and I-485.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6012 Pleasant Grove Road have any available units?
6012 Pleasant Grove Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6012 Pleasant Grove Road have?
Some of 6012 Pleasant Grove Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6012 Pleasant Grove Road currently offering any rent specials?
6012 Pleasant Grove Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6012 Pleasant Grove Road pet-friendly?
No, 6012 Pleasant Grove Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 6012 Pleasant Grove Road offer parking?
Yes, 6012 Pleasant Grove Road offers parking.
Does 6012 Pleasant Grove Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6012 Pleasant Grove Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6012 Pleasant Grove Road have a pool?
No, 6012 Pleasant Grove Road does not have a pool.
Does 6012 Pleasant Grove Road have accessible units?
No, 6012 Pleasant Grove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6012 Pleasant Grove Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6012 Pleasant Grove Road has units with dishwashers.
