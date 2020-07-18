All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6010 Sullins Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6010 Sullins Road
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:58 AM

6010 Sullins Road

6010 Sullins Road · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6010 Sullins Road, Charlotte, NC 28214
Pawtuckett

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 6010 Sullins Rd Charlotte NC · Avail. now

$1,599

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Spacious Charlotte Home with Large Yard
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,950 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are

(RLNE5907414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6010 Sullins Road have any available units?
6010 Sullins Road has a unit available for $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6010 Sullins Road currently offering any rent specials?
6010 Sullins Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6010 Sullins Road pet-friendly?
No, 6010 Sullins Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6010 Sullins Road offer parking?
No, 6010 Sullins Road does not offer parking.
Does 6010 Sullins Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6010 Sullins Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6010 Sullins Road have a pool?
Yes, 6010 Sullins Road has a pool.
Does 6010 Sullins Road have accessible units?
No, 6010 Sullins Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6010 Sullins Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6010 Sullins Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6010 Sullins Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6010 Sullins Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6010 Sullins Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Cortland University North
100 Heritage Pointe Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court
Charlotte, NC 28262
Silos South End
131 Poindexter Drive
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity