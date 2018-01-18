Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6010 Pleasant Grove Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6010 Pleasant Grove Rd
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6010 Pleasant Grove Rd
6010 Pleasant Grove Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6010 Pleasant Grove Road, Charlotte, NC 28216
Oakdale North
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
- Two bedroom one bath unit of a duplex. Open floor plan in living area/kitchen. New paint and flooring throughout unit. Walking distance to local schools, convenient to I-85 and I-485.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5561731)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6010 Pleasant Grove Rd have any available units?
6010 Pleasant Grove Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 6010 Pleasant Grove Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6010 Pleasant Grove Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6010 Pleasant Grove Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6010 Pleasant Grove Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6010 Pleasant Grove Rd offer parking?
No, 6010 Pleasant Grove Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6010 Pleasant Grove Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6010 Pleasant Grove Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6010 Pleasant Grove Rd have a pool?
No, 6010 Pleasant Grove Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6010 Pleasant Grove Rd have accessible units?
No, 6010 Pleasant Grove Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6010 Pleasant Grove Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6010 Pleasant Grove Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6010 Pleasant Grove Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6010 Pleasant Grove Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Alta Warp & Weft
2120 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28215
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Ayrsley Lofts
9336 Kings Parade Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28273
Vista Villa
6309 Montego Dr
Charlotte, NC 28215
Yards at NoDa
703 Rollerton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28205
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte