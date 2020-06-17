All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 31 2020 at 2:39 PM

6000 Preston Lane

Location

6000 Preston Lane, Charlotte, NC 28270
Lansdowne

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NOTE – Homes do not come furnished. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6000 Preston Lane have any available units?
6000 Preston Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6000 Preston Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6000 Preston Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6000 Preston Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6000 Preston Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6000 Preston Lane offer parking?
No, 6000 Preston Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6000 Preston Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6000 Preston Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6000 Preston Lane have a pool?
No, 6000 Preston Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6000 Preston Lane have accessible units?
No, 6000 Preston Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6000 Preston Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6000 Preston Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6000 Preston Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6000 Preston Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

