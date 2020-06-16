All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 5 2019 at 10:40 PM

600 Robertson Avenue

600 Robertson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

600 Robertson Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Thomasboro - Hoskins

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral color scheme, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Robertson Avenue have any available units?
600 Robertson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 600 Robertson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
600 Robertson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Robertson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 Robertson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 600 Robertson Avenue offer parking?
No, 600 Robertson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 600 Robertson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Robertson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Robertson Avenue have a pool?
No, 600 Robertson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 600 Robertson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 600 Robertson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Robertson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 Robertson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 600 Robertson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 Robertson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
