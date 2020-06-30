All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 10 2020 at 6:30 PM

600 Dobson Drive

600 Dobson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

600 Dobson Drive, Charlotte, NC 28213
Hidden Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1347061

Please ask our listing agent about our Jetty surety bond for deposit

Quaint 3/1 home on large lot-stainless appliances-granite counter tops-tile -wood flooring in living-W/D hook-up's

Pets are welcome/owner approval
|Amenities: Stainless steel appliances,Tile flooring,Wood flooring,Granite countertops,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Dobson Drive have any available units?
600 Dobson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 Dobson Drive have?
Some of 600 Dobson Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Dobson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
600 Dobson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Dobson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 Dobson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 600 Dobson Drive offer parking?
No, 600 Dobson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 600 Dobson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Dobson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Dobson Drive have a pool?
No, 600 Dobson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 600 Dobson Drive have accessible units?
No, 600 Dobson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Dobson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 Dobson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

