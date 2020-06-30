600 Dobson Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1347061



Please ask our listing agent about our Jetty surety bond for deposit



Quaint 3/1 home on large lot-stainless appliances-granite counter tops-tile -wood flooring in living-W/D hook-up's



Pets are welcome/owner approval

|Amenities: Stainless steel appliances,Tile flooring,Wood flooring,Granite countertops,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Dogs ok,Cats ok

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.