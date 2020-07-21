Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5943 Quail Hollow Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5943 Quail Hollow Road
Last updated September 5 2019 at 8:06 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5943 Quail Hollow Road
5943 Quail Hollow Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5943 Quail Hollow Road, Charlotte, NC 28210
Sharon Woods
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location! Location! Totally Updated! New hardwood floors, 9 ft flat ceilings (no popcorn) Next to Beverly Wood Elementary, excellent school! Pool and across the street from YMCA.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5943 Quail Hollow Road have any available units?
5943 Quail Hollow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5943 Quail Hollow Road have?
Some of 5943 Quail Hollow Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5943 Quail Hollow Road currently offering any rent specials?
5943 Quail Hollow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5943 Quail Hollow Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5943 Quail Hollow Road is pet friendly.
Does 5943 Quail Hollow Road offer parking?
No, 5943 Quail Hollow Road does not offer parking.
Does 5943 Quail Hollow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5943 Quail Hollow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5943 Quail Hollow Road have a pool?
Yes, 5943 Quail Hollow Road has a pool.
Does 5943 Quail Hollow Road have accessible units?
No, 5943 Quail Hollow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5943 Quail Hollow Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5943 Quail Hollow Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Pavilion at UC
10425 Wheatside Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
708 Summit
708 S Summit Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
V & Three
5025 Wembley Central Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Gastonia, NC
Huntersville, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte