Charlotte, NC
5928 Downfield Wood Drive
Last updated March 16 2020 at 8:05 PM

5928 Downfield Wood Drive

5928 Downfield Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5928 Downfield Wood Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5928 Downfield Wood Drive have any available units?
5928 Downfield Wood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 5928 Downfield Wood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5928 Downfield Wood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5928 Downfield Wood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5928 Downfield Wood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5928 Downfield Wood Drive offer parking?
No, 5928 Downfield Wood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5928 Downfield Wood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5928 Downfield Wood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5928 Downfield Wood Drive have a pool?
No, 5928 Downfield Wood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5928 Downfield Wood Drive have accessible units?
No, 5928 Downfield Wood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5928 Downfield Wood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5928 Downfield Wood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5928 Downfield Wood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5928 Downfield Wood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
