Last updated February 27 2020 at 10:15 PM

5917 Hidden Meadow Lane

5917 Hidden Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5917 Hidden Meadow Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5917 Hidden Meadow Lane have any available units?
5917 Hidden Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 5917 Hidden Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5917 Hidden Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5917 Hidden Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5917 Hidden Meadow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5917 Hidden Meadow Lane offer parking?
No, 5917 Hidden Meadow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5917 Hidden Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5917 Hidden Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5917 Hidden Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 5917 Hidden Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5917 Hidden Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 5917 Hidden Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5917 Hidden Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5917 Hidden Meadow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5917 Hidden Meadow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5917 Hidden Meadow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

