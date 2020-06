Amenities

Charming Split level Home located in the Woodburn Subdivision! - Move-in ready 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home, 3 bedrooms up and 1 down, features a spacious kitchen with ample storage, dining area, refinished hardwood floors on the main and upper levels, new tile flooring on lower level, neutral color throughout, Lower level has a great room with a fireplace, spacious back yard that is partially fenced, and so much more! Great location close to Uptown.



(RLNE5125071)