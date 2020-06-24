All apartments in Charlotte
5911 Meadow Hill Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5911 Meadow Hill Drive

5911 Meadow Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5911 Meadow Hill Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
North Sharon Amity

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,385 sf home is located in Charlotte, NC. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, and spacious dining area. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5911 Meadow Hill Drive have any available units?
5911 Meadow Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5911 Meadow Hill Drive have?
Some of 5911 Meadow Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5911 Meadow Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5911 Meadow Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5911 Meadow Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5911 Meadow Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5911 Meadow Hill Drive offer parking?
No, 5911 Meadow Hill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5911 Meadow Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5911 Meadow Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5911 Meadow Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 5911 Meadow Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5911 Meadow Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 5911 Meadow Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5911 Meadow Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5911 Meadow Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
