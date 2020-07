Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious home in East Charlotte 4 Bedrooms!! - Incredibly rare 4 bedroom property with master bedroom on main level. This home has a large living room which flows into kitchen. Yard is fenced with large deck. Upstairs are three additional bedrooms and full bathroom. Self tours need to be scheduled directly with management 704-814-0461.



(RLNE5716707)