Charlotte, NC
5814 Bentway Drive
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:17 PM
5814 Bentway Drive
5814 Bentway Drive
No Longer Available
Location
5814 Bentway Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226
Montibello
Amenities
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath home on Large lot. -
(RLNE4318881)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5814 Bentway Drive have any available units?
5814 Bentway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 5814 Bentway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5814 Bentway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5814 Bentway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5814 Bentway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5814 Bentway Drive offer parking?
No, 5814 Bentway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5814 Bentway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5814 Bentway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5814 Bentway Drive have a pool?
No, 5814 Bentway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5814 Bentway Drive have accessible units?
No, 5814 Bentway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5814 Bentway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5814 Bentway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5814 Bentway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5814 Bentway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
