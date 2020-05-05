All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5805 Hunting Ridge Ln Apt B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5805 Hunting Ridge Ln Apt B
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

5805 Hunting Ridge Ln Apt B

5805 Hunting Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
North Sharon Amity
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5805 Hunting Ridge Lane, Charlotte, NC 28212
North Sharon Amity

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Hunting Ridge - Very nice top floor one bedroom unit in gated community. Clean, move in ready unit. Fresh paint and all kitchen appliances. Just minutes to Uptown, Independence Blvd, bus stops, shopping and more!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5745973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5805 Hunting Ridge Ln Apt B have any available units?
5805 Hunting Ridge Ln Apt B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5805 Hunting Ridge Ln Apt B have?
Some of 5805 Hunting Ridge Ln Apt B's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5805 Hunting Ridge Ln Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
5805 Hunting Ridge Ln Apt B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5805 Hunting Ridge Ln Apt B pet-friendly?
No, 5805 Hunting Ridge Ln Apt B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5805 Hunting Ridge Ln Apt B offer parking?
No, 5805 Hunting Ridge Ln Apt B does not offer parking.
Does 5805 Hunting Ridge Ln Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5805 Hunting Ridge Ln Apt B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5805 Hunting Ridge Ln Apt B have a pool?
No, 5805 Hunting Ridge Ln Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 5805 Hunting Ridge Ln Apt B have accessible units?
No, 5805 Hunting Ridge Ln Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 5805 Hunting Ridge Ln Apt B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5805 Hunting Ridge Ln Apt B has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Presley Uptown
900 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Nook
1421 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr
Charlotte, NC 28209
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Retreat at McAlpine Creek
6800 Fishers Farm Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte