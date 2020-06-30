5801 Vernedale Road, Charlotte, NC 28212 Eastland - Wilora Lake
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
This house will be energy efficient with new triple pane windows and brand NEW HVAC. Easy to clean Hardwoods Fenced yard 2 car garage Ready for move-in February 1st Located in Charlotte off Sharon Amity north of Central Ave.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
