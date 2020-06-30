All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

5801 Vernedale Road

5801 Vernedale Road · No Longer Available
Location

5801 Vernedale Road, Charlotte, NC 28212
Eastland - Wilora Lake

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This house will be energy efficient with new triple pane windows and brand NEW HVAC. Easy to clean Hardwoods Fenced yard 2 car garage Ready for move-in February 1st Located in Charlotte off Sharon Amity north of Central Ave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5801 Vernedale Road have any available units?
5801 Vernedale Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5801 Vernedale Road have?
Some of 5801 Vernedale Road's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5801 Vernedale Road currently offering any rent specials?
5801 Vernedale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5801 Vernedale Road pet-friendly?
No, 5801 Vernedale Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5801 Vernedale Road offer parking?
Yes, 5801 Vernedale Road offers parking.
Does 5801 Vernedale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5801 Vernedale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5801 Vernedale Road have a pool?
No, 5801 Vernedale Road does not have a pool.
Does 5801 Vernedale Road have accessible units?
No, 5801 Vernedale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5801 Vernedale Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5801 Vernedale Road has units with dishwashers.

