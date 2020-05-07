Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5738 Bentgrass Run
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5738 Bentgrass Run
5738 Bentgrass Run Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5738 Bentgrass Run Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE2500998)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5738 Bentgrass Run have any available units?
5738 Bentgrass Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 5738 Bentgrass Run currently offering any rent specials?
5738 Bentgrass Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5738 Bentgrass Run pet-friendly?
No, 5738 Bentgrass Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 5738 Bentgrass Run offer parking?
No, 5738 Bentgrass Run does not offer parking.
Does 5738 Bentgrass Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5738 Bentgrass Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5738 Bentgrass Run have a pool?
No, 5738 Bentgrass Run does not have a pool.
Does 5738 Bentgrass Run have accessible units?
No, 5738 Bentgrass Run does not have accessible units.
Does 5738 Bentgrass Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 5738 Bentgrass Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5738 Bentgrass Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 5738 Bentgrass Run does not have units with air conditioning.
