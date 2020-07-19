Rent Calculator
5672 Prescott Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
5672 Prescott Court
5672 Prescott Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
5672 Prescott Court, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Community pool. All electric. All bedrooms upstairs. Updated interior pictures coming soon.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5672 Prescott Court have any available units?
5672 Prescott Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5672 Prescott Court have?
Some of 5672 Prescott Court's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5672 Prescott Court currently offering any rent specials?
5672 Prescott Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5672 Prescott Court pet-friendly?
No, 5672 Prescott Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 5672 Prescott Court offer parking?
No, 5672 Prescott Court does not offer parking.
Does 5672 Prescott Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5672 Prescott Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5672 Prescott Court have a pool?
Yes, 5672 Prescott Court has a pool.
Does 5672 Prescott Court have accessible units?
No, 5672 Prescott Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5672 Prescott Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5672 Prescott Court has units with dishwashers.
