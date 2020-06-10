5631 Henderson Oaks Dr

5631 Henderson Oaks Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269 Henderson Circle
Open floor plan and spacious kitchen accentuate the great flow of this property. Three bedrooms two bathrooms. Sliding glass doors open up to the backyard. Covered front porch and off street parking. Fireplace in living room. Master bedroom has private bath.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
