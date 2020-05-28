All apartments in Charlotte
5625 Waverly Lynn Lane
Last updated March 19 2020 at 5:27 PM

5625 Waverly Lynn Lane

5625 Waverly Lynn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5625 Waverly Lynn Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5625 Waverly Lynn Lane have any available units?
5625 Waverly Lynn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 5625 Waverly Lynn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5625 Waverly Lynn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5625 Waverly Lynn Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5625 Waverly Lynn Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5625 Waverly Lynn Lane offer parking?
No, 5625 Waverly Lynn Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5625 Waverly Lynn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5625 Waverly Lynn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5625 Waverly Lynn Lane have a pool?
No, 5625 Waverly Lynn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5625 Waverly Lynn Lane have accessible units?
No, 5625 Waverly Lynn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5625 Waverly Lynn Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5625 Waverly Lynn Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5625 Waverly Lynn Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5625 Waverly Lynn Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

