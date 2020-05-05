All apartments in Charlotte
5623 Triveny Road
5623 Triveny Road

5623 Triveny Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5623 Triveny Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226
Wessex Square

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Master Down Townhouse in a gated community. 3 Bed 3.5 Baths, two car garage, 3000 square feet.
Beautiful Master Down townhouse in a gated community! 3 beds 3.5 baths and 2 car garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5623 Triveny Road have any available units?
5623 Triveny Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 5623 Triveny Road currently offering any rent specials?
5623 Triveny Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5623 Triveny Road pet-friendly?
No, 5623 Triveny Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5623 Triveny Road offer parking?
Yes, 5623 Triveny Road offers parking.
Does 5623 Triveny Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5623 Triveny Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5623 Triveny Road have a pool?
No, 5623 Triveny Road does not have a pool.
Does 5623 Triveny Road have accessible units?
No, 5623 Triveny Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5623 Triveny Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5623 Triveny Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5623 Triveny Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5623 Triveny Road does not have units with air conditioning.

