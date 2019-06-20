Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5619 Triveny Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5619 Triveny Road
Last updated April 12 2019 at 4:04 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5619 Triveny Road
5619 Triveny Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Wessex Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
5619 Triveny Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
Wessex Square
Amenities
garage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
garage
Private Townhouse in a gated community with 1 car garage and private courtyard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5619 Triveny Road have any available units?
5619 Triveny Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 5619 Triveny Road currently offering any rent specials?
5619 Triveny Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5619 Triveny Road pet-friendly?
No, 5619 Triveny Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 5619 Triveny Road offer parking?
Yes, 5619 Triveny Road offers parking.
Does 5619 Triveny Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5619 Triveny Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5619 Triveny Road have a pool?
No, 5619 Triveny Road does not have a pool.
Does 5619 Triveny Road have accessible units?
No, 5619 Triveny Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5619 Triveny Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5619 Triveny Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5619 Triveny Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5619 Triveny Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Langston
1925 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Alta Warp & Weft
2120 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Willow Ridge Apartments
9200 Willow Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place
Charlotte, NC 28262
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct
Charlotte, NC 28217
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte