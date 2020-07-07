All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5614 Falls Ridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5614 Falls Ridge Lane
Last updated January 23 2020 at 9:30 PM

5614 Falls Ridge Lane

5614 Falls Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5614 Falls Ridge Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5614 Falls Ridge Lane have any available units?
5614 Falls Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 5614 Falls Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5614 Falls Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5614 Falls Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5614 Falls Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5614 Falls Ridge Lane offer parking?
No, 5614 Falls Ridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5614 Falls Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5614 Falls Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5614 Falls Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 5614 Falls Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5614 Falls Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 5614 Falls Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5614 Falls Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5614 Falls Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5614 Falls Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5614 Falls Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victoria Park Apartment Homes
4616 Stoney Trace Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd
Charlotte, NC 28278
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Vyne On Central
3214 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte