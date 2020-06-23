All apartments in Charlotte
5607 Chiefly Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5607 Chiefly Court

5607 Chiefly Court · No Longer Available
Location

5607 Chiefly Court, Charlotte, NC 28212
Farm Pond

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral paint colors, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5607 Chiefly Court have any available units?
5607 Chiefly Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 5607 Chiefly Court currently offering any rent specials?
5607 Chiefly Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5607 Chiefly Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5607 Chiefly Court is pet friendly.
Does 5607 Chiefly Court offer parking?
No, 5607 Chiefly Court does not offer parking.
Does 5607 Chiefly Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5607 Chiefly Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5607 Chiefly Court have a pool?
No, 5607 Chiefly Court does not have a pool.
Does 5607 Chiefly Court have accessible units?
No, 5607 Chiefly Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5607 Chiefly Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5607 Chiefly Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5607 Chiefly Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5607 Chiefly Court does not have units with air conditioning.
