All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5530 Wedgewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5530 Wedgewood Drive
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:56 AM

5530 Wedgewood Drive

5530 Wedgewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Madison Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5530 Wedgewood Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210
Madison Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful Home in Prime Charlotte Location
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,273 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Le

(RLNE5040799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5530 Wedgewood Drive have any available units?
5530 Wedgewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5530 Wedgewood Drive have?
Some of 5530 Wedgewood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5530 Wedgewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5530 Wedgewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5530 Wedgewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5530 Wedgewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5530 Wedgewood Drive offer parking?
No, 5530 Wedgewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5530 Wedgewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5530 Wedgewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5530 Wedgewood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5530 Wedgewood Drive has a pool.
Does 5530 Wedgewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 5530 Wedgewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5530 Wedgewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5530 Wedgewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flats at Ballantyne
9550 Community Commons Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Greenside
1315 Harding Place
Charlotte, NC 28204
Pavilion at UC
10425 Wheatside Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Vinoy at Innovation Park
8108 Vinoy Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28262
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Laurel
2220 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Proximity Northlake Residences
4212 Napa Oak Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
1100 South
1100 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte