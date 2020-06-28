Rent Calculator
5528 Lee Marie Lane
5528 Lee Marie Lane
5528 Lee Marie Ln
·
No Longer Available
5528 Lee Marie Ln, Charlotte, NC 28269
Rockwell Park - Hemphill Heights
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Charlotte Home for Rent - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home available for rent at Hammond Lake subdivision the home has an open floor plan w kitchen, family room, and dining room. A must see!!!!
(RLNE4265235)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 5528 Lee Marie Lane have any available units?
5528 Lee Marie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 5528 Lee Marie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5528 Lee Marie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5528 Lee Marie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5528 Lee Marie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 5528 Lee Marie Lane offer parking?
No, 5528 Lee Marie Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5528 Lee Marie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5528 Lee Marie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5528 Lee Marie Lane have a pool?
No, 5528 Lee Marie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5528 Lee Marie Lane have accessible units?
No, 5528 Lee Marie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5528 Lee Marie Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5528 Lee Marie Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5528 Lee Marie Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5528 Lee Marie Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
