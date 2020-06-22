Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5437 Stowe Derby
5437 Stowe Derby
5437 Stowe Derby Drive
·
No Longer Available
5437 Stowe Derby Drive, Charlotte, NC 28278
Dixie - Berryhill
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4BR home in SW area of Charlotte. Easy access to I77 and I485 right on SC Lake Wylie line. Close to Restaurants, Outlet Shopping and entertainment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5437 Stowe Derby have any available units?
5437 Stowe Derby doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 5437 Stowe Derby currently offering any rent specials?
5437 Stowe Derby isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5437 Stowe Derby pet-friendly?
Yes, 5437 Stowe Derby is pet friendly.
Does 5437 Stowe Derby offer parking?
No, 5437 Stowe Derby does not offer parking.
Does 5437 Stowe Derby have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5437 Stowe Derby offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5437 Stowe Derby have a pool?
No, 5437 Stowe Derby does not have a pool.
Does 5437 Stowe Derby have accessible units?
No, 5437 Stowe Derby does not have accessible units.
Does 5437 Stowe Derby have units with dishwashers?
No, 5437 Stowe Derby does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5437 Stowe Derby have units with air conditioning?
No, 5437 Stowe Derby does not have units with air conditioning.
