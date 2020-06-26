Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5428 Windy Valley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5428 Windy Valley Drive
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:12 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5428 Windy Valley Drive
5428 Windy Valley Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5428 Windy Valley Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Todd Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Windy Ridge - Nice ranch home close to Uptown and all major highways. Split bedroom floorplan, vaulted ceilings and quiet back yard with large patio.
(RLNE5202997)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5428 Windy Valley Drive have any available units?
5428 Windy Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5428 Windy Valley Drive have?
Some of 5428 Windy Valley Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5428 Windy Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5428 Windy Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5428 Windy Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5428 Windy Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5428 Windy Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 5428 Windy Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5428 Windy Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5428 Windy Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5428 Windy Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 5428 Windy Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5428 Windy Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 5428 Windy Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5428 Windy Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5428 Windy Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne
1721 East 7th Street
Charlotte, NC 28204
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Draper Place
2433 Randolph Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Camden Foxcroft
4612 Simsbury Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Midwood Station
2013 Central Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte