5411 Eneida Sue Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8

3 bedroom/ 3 bathroom Townhouse - Nice townhouse with functional floor plan. Every bedroom is a master suite. They each have their own private bathroom. Carpeted. Appliances included. Washer and dryer connections also. Close to I-85. Section 8 ok.



(RLNE2565651)