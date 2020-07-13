5411 Eneida Sue Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214 Westchester
Amenities
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
3 bedroom/ 3 bathroom Townhouse - Nice townhouse with functional floor plan. Every bedroom is a master suite. They each have their own private bathroom. Carpeted. Appliances included. Washer and dryer connections also. Close to I-85. Section 8 ok.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
