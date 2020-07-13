All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 18 2019 at 8:05 PM

5411 Eneida Sue Drive

5411 Eneida Sue Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5411 Eneida Sue Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Westchester

Amenities

w/d hookup
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
3 bedroom/ 3 bathroom Townhouse - Nice townhouse with functional floor plan. Every bedroom is a master suite. They each have their own private bathroom. Carpeted. Appliances included. Washer and dryer connections also. Close to I-85. Section 8 ok.

(RLNE2565651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5411 Eneida Sue Drive have any available units?
5411 Eneida Sue Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 5411 Eneida Sue Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5411 Eneida Sue Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5411 Eneida Sue Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5411 Eneida Sue Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5411 Eneida Sue Drive offer parking?
No, 5411 Eneida Sue Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5411 Eneida Sue Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5411 Eneida Sue Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5411 Eneida Sue Drive have a pool?
No, 5411 Eneida Sue Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5411 Eneida Sue Drive have accessible units?
No, 5411 Eneida Sue Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5411 Eneida Sue Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5411 Eneida Sue Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5411 Eneida Sue Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5411 Eneida Sue Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
