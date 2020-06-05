All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5409 Stowe Derby Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5409 Stowe Derby Drive
Last updated December 2 2019 at 6:15 PM

5409 Stowe Derby Drive

5409 Stowe Derby Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Dixie - Berryhill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5409 Stowe Derby Drive, Charlotte, NC 28278
Dixie - Berryhill

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5409 Stowe Derby Drive have any available units?
5409 Stowe Derby Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 5409 Stowe Derby Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5409 Stowe Derby Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5409 Stowe Derby Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5409 Stowe Derby Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5409 Stowe Derby Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5409 Stowe Derby Drive offers parking.
Does 5409 Stowe Derby Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5409 Stowe Derby Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5409 Stowe Derby Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5409 Stowe Derby Drive has a pool.
Does 5409 Stowe Derby Drive have accessible units?
No, 5409 Stowe Derby Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5409 Stowe Derby Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5409 Stowe Derby Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5409 Stowe Derby Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5409 Stowe Derby Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Camden Fairview
8738 Fairview Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir
Charlotte, NC 28277
Arden
3306 N McDowell St
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte