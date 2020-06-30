Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5366 Esther Lane
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM
1 of 12
5366 Esther Lane
5366 Esther Lane
·
No Longer Available
5366 Esther Lane, Charlotte, NC 28214
Westchester
Coming Soon! Spacious 3Bdrm/3Bthrm Townhome! - Modern 3BR/3BA spacious town home. Kitchen comes with all appliances. Open floor plan. Located near Freedom Drive.
All electric.
Subsidy/ voucher programs are acceptable.
(RLNE2430139)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 5366 Esther Lane have any available units?
5366 Esther Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 5366 Esther Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5366 Esther Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5366 Esther Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5366 Esther Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 5366 Esther Lane offer parking?
No, 5366 Esther Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5366 Esther Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5366 Esther Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5366 Esther Lane have a pool?
No, 5366 Esther Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5366 Esther Lane have accessible units?
No, 5366 Esther Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5366 Esther Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5366 Esther Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5366 Esther Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5366 Esther Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
