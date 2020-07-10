Rent Calculator
5348 Rockwood Road
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM
1 of 11
5348 Rockwood Road
5348 Rockwood Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
5348 Rockwood Road, Charlotte, NC 28216
Firestone - Garden Park
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Large shady lot, quiet area just mins from I-77. Ranch home with large rooms, water and sewer furnished by owner. Please note, Renters Insurance is required.
(RLNE3561843)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5348 Rockwood Road have any available units?
5348 Rockwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5348 Rockwood Road have?
Some of 5348 Rockwood Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5348 Rockwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
5348 Rockwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5348 Rockwood Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5348 Rockwood Road is pet friendly.
Does 5348 Rockwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 5348 Rockwood Road offers parking.
Does 5348 Rockwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5348 Rockwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5348 Rockwood Road have a pool?
No, 5348 Rockwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 5348 Rockwood Road have accessible units?
No, 5348 Rockwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5348 Rockwood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5348 Rockwood Road has units with dishwashers.
