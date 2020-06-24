Rent Calculator
Home
Charlotte, NC
5315 Amity Springs Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
5315 Amity Springs Drive
5315 Amity Springs Drive
No Longer Available
Location
5315 Amity Springs Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
North Sharon Amity
Amenities
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5315 Amity Springs Drive have any available units?
5315 Amity Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5315 Amity Springs Drive have?
Some of 5315 Amity Springs Drive's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5315 Amity Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5315 Amity Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5315 Amity Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5315 Amity Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 5315 Amity Springs Drive offer parking?
No, 5315 Amity Springs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5315 Amity Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5315 Amity Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5315 Amity Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 5315 Amity Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5315 Amity Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 5315 Amity Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5315 Amity Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5315 Amity Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.
